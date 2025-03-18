Motorbike riding thugs wreak havoc in Witeithie - This man was badly injured during an attack (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Residents of Muhaka in Witeithie area are living in fear due to escalating insecurity that has left victims nursing serious injuries after being attacked by armed thugs.

The thugs move around at night with motorbikes, unleashing terror on members of the public.

4 cases have been reported in just one week.

On Monday night, the thugs were accosted by the public and those that managed to escape went and mobilized their fellow gang members.

They came back to rescue their colleague, who had been cornered by the public while armed with crude weapons.

Two locals were badly injured during the attack.

The police post in the area is not properly equipped, giving thugs a field day.

The residents are now appealing to the law enforcers to act.





