Double tragedy as a prominent Kenyan lawyer dies in a road accident, 5 days after burying his father







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - The law fraternity is mourning following the death of Kirimi Muturi, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chuka branch chairman.

Muturi died after his car was involved in a road accident along the Meru-Nairobi highway on Tuesday night at around 11 PM.

According to close friends and family, he was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

His fellow local scholars received news of his untimely demise with shock and sadness, describing him as a dedicated lawyer.

The late Muturi had expressed his interest in politics, including running unsuccessfully for the Tharaka Nithi Senatorial seat in the 2022 polls.

It is a double tragedy for Muturi’s family because he buried his father 5 days ago.

Muturi announced the death of his father Eustace Muturi on February 19, 2025.

He buried his father last weekend, only to perish in an accident days later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST