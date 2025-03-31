More PHOTOs of the LADY who stabbed and killed her husband, a boda boda rider in Rongai, after returning home with less money than usual







Monday, March 31, 2025 - Photos of the heartless woman who stabbed and killed her husband, a boda boda rider, in Rongai have emerged.

According to reports, the hardworking rider returned home with less money than usual, a result of heavy rains slowing business.

His wife, frustrated over missing household essentials, demanded for money which he didn’t have.

Tensions escalated, and in a fit of rage, she rushed to the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and charged at him.

Sensing danger, he attempted to flee but slipped and fell.

The wife then stabbed him in the chest, ending his life instantly.





Below are photos of the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST