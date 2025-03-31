ERIC OMONDI blasts CS MURKOMEN over claims that the youth who are criticizing RUTO on social media are struggling with drug addiction (VIDEO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - Comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi has fired back at Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s claims that the youth criticizing President Ruto’s Government are battling drug addiction and mental health issues.

Speaking at AIC Makutano, North Imenti, on Sunday, March 30th, Murkomen suggested that many young people posting negative comments about the Government online are struggling with substance abuse.

"Please help us in the fight against drug abuse and illicit alcohol, as these are severely harming our youth.”

“I can say this without fear of contradiction—most of the young people writing hateful messages on social media are struggling with mental health issues caused by drug and alcohol abuse," Murkomen stated.

However, Omondi was quick to call out the CS, accusing him of being out of touch with reality.

He argued that youth unemployment, economic struggles, and the Government’s misplaced priorities - such as hefty church donations - are the real reasons young people are speaking out against the regime.

Watch the video below.

" The internal Security Minister amesema kwa microphone ati kenyan youths are on drugs"- Eric Omondi lectures CS Murkomen, the Hublot lover! pic.twitter.com/sQNZI4S6Xz — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST