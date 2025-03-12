Media personality KAMENE GORO opens up on earning over Ksh 1 million monthly salary on Radio







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Media personality Kamene Goro has revealed that she once earned a seven-figure salary - over KSh 1 million per month - while working in radio.

Speaking on a cooking show hosted by food enthusiast Boina, the former Kiss FM presenter highlighted the financial rewards of a career in radio.

When asked if she would consider hosting a Kiswahili radio show for a Ksh 1 million salary, Kamene confidently responded,

"I have been paid more than that.”

“Radio is a very lucrative career where you can earn good money."

However, she quickly dismissed the idea, citing her struggles with Swahili fluency.

"My Kiswahili is not that great, and I just can't do it.”

“My radio style is all about life stories and crazy experiences, not formal presentations."

Reflecting on her time in the industry, Kamene named Jalang’o as her favorite co-host, praising his easygoing nature, which made their collaboration enjoyable.

Currently serving as NRG Radio's Head of Brand, Kamene offered valuable advice to aspiring radio presenters.

"First, discipline is key - many have come and gone due to a lack of it.”

“Second, always be honest and true to yourself; listeners can tell when you're lying.”

“Lastly, be a good storyteller.”

“That comes from reading because you can’t share knowledge if you’re not sourcing it from anywhere," she advised.Bottom of Form

