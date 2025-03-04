MILLIE ODHIAMBO speaks on possible RAILA-RUTO deal amid mounting pressure from ODM supporters

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - National Assembly Minority Whip, Millie Odhiambo, has added her voice to the ongoing debate on whether Raila Odinga’s ODM should merge with President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 elections.
Speaking on Spice FM, the Suba North MP said the former
Prime Minister is in a difficult position following his loss in the African
Union Commission (AUC) election.
She noted that Raila is walking a tightrope, with two key
options, either collaborating with Ruto or rejecting the alliance and facing
him head-on.
"If there is one politician I give marks to, it is Raila
Amollo Odinga.”
“ It is very difficult to be him. If he supports the government, he
is blamed; if he doesn’t, he is also blamed," she stated.
Odhiambo emphasized that Raila is consulting widely before
making his next move and that ODM will remain strategic in its political
decisions.
She clarified that, legally, there is no broad-based Government
yet, but negotiations are ongoing for a structured political arrangement.
She also acknowledged the Kenya Kwanza administration's
struggles in restoring public trust.
"There are problems in the government that must be addressed.
We must be honest as a country about how we handle emerging issues,"
she said.
Her remarks come amid speculation that Raila could secure a
powerful role in Government, though some ODM supporters have warned against
aligning with Ruto, citing the government's dwindling popularity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
