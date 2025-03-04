MILLIE ODHIAMBO speaks on possible RAILA-RUTO deal amid mounting pressure from ODM supporters







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - National Assembly Minority Whip, Millie Odhiambo, has added her voice to the ongoing debate on whether Raila Odinga’s ODM should merge with President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Spice FM, the Suba North MP said the former Prime Minister is in a difficult position following his loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) election.

She noted that Raila is walking a tightrope, with two key options, either collaborating with Ruto or rejecting the alliance and facing him head-on.

"If there is one politician I give marks to, it is Raila Amollo Odinga.”

“ It is very difficult to be him. If he supports the government, he is blamed; if he doesn’t, he is also blamed," she stated.

Odhiambo emphasized that Raila is consulting widely before making his next move and that ODM will remain strategic in its political decisions.

She clarified that, legally, there is no broad-based Government yet, but negotiations are ongoing for a structured political arrangement.

She also acknowledged the Kenya Kwanza administration's struggles in restoring public trust.

"There are problems in the government that must be addressed. We must be honest as a country about how we handle emerging issues," she said.

Her remarks come amid speculation that Raila could secure a powerful role in Government, though some ODM supporters have warned against aligning with Ruto, citing the government's dwindling popularity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST