Notorious gold fraudster, CHRIS OBURE, spotted cruising around the city in his multi-million 2024 Lexus LX 600 - He masterminded KELVIN OMWENGA’s murder (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Serial gold fraudster Chris Obure, who is known for his flamboyance, was spotted driving his high-end 2024 Lexus LX 600 in one of the city suburbs.

The car is estimated to cost over Ksh 25 million.

The LX600 boasts a bold exterior with Lexus' signature spindle grille and sharp LED headlights, complemented by an elegant interior with high-quality materials, leather upholstery, and wood accent.

It's powered by a robust engine, offering smooth performance across all terrains and an impressive towing capacity of 8,000 pounds.

The LX600 is equipped with a large infotainment system and a suite of safety features, ensuring a seamless driving experience.

Obure has several fraud cases in court, including a recent case where he was charged with forging an agreement for the sale of Senteu Plaza, a building in Nairobi County.

He wanted to sell the building to foreign investors using forged documents.

If the fraud deal had been successful, he would have pocketed Ksh 1.2 billion.

Obure lives large using proceeds of crime and owns a fleet of guzzlers with customized number plates.

Watch the video.

Notorious gold fraudster, CHRIS OBURE, spotted cruising around the city in his multi-million 2024 Lexus LX 600 - He masterminded KELVIN OMWENGA’s murder pic.twitter.com/N96BR92POT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 30, 2025

