LADY sparks hilarious reactions online after lamenting that men no longer chase women like they used to - ‘The moment you say no, he is gone’







Friday, March 28, 2025 - A lady has sparked debate online after lamenting that modern men no longer chase women like they used to.

According to her, men once pursued relentlessly, refusing to take no for an answer.

But now, the moment a woman declines, they simply walk away.

She even joked that she’s praying for the return of men who used to beg, as some women only say no at first to avoid seeming too easy.

Her sentiments have divided opinions - some agree that men have become less patient, while others argue that times have changed, and men now prefer to move on rather than chase uninterested women.

Check out her post and the hilarious reactions below.

