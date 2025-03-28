This VIDEO from a garage full of broken-down Mazda CX-5 SUVs has left netizens talking - Buy one at your own risk!

Friday, March 28, 2025 - A video from a garage in Tanzania showing multiple broken-down Mazda CX-5 SUVs has stirred reactions on social media.
Some of the cars appear relatively new, yet with their
engines opened, raising concerns about their reliability.
Apparently, certain batches of the Mazda CX-5 were recalled
in Europe and America due to mechanical issues.
However, in Africa, where most of these vehicles arrive as
second-hand imports, buyers seem to be bearing the brunt of these problems.
Interestingly, Kenya faced similar challenges a few years
ago, but local mechanics identified and resolved the underlying issue, leading
to fewer complaints.
Some netizens are now advising Tanzanian car owners to seek
expert help from Kenyan mechanics.
Meanwhile, others argue that the Mazda CX-5 was never
designed for African roads, praising Toyota’s durability and reliability as a
better alternative for the region.
Watch the video below.
... https://t.co/kCLUjkcwGW pic.twitter.com/7GCTOv8MN5— Dave! (@KingDavid255) March 27, 2025
