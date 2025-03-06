LADY shares conversation with her ex-boyfriend's mum after a heated argument with her toxic son that makes her love the woman







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Breaking up with a partner doesn’t always mean cutting ties with their family - especially when their mom is as real as this one.

A lady on X (formerly Twitter) shared how her ex’s mother gave her an unexpected dose of wisdom after a heated argument with her toxic son.

She recalled, “She overheard him being horrible to me and, after he stormed off, she told me, ‘He is like that with me too.

“I love him because he’s my son, but you don’t have to put up with that.’”

The post resonated with many women who shared similar experiences of their exes’ parents subtly (or openly) encouraging them to walk away from toxic relationships.

