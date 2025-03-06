Car bursts into flames after colliding head-on with a trailer along Mombasa Road - The driver died on the spot (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A motorist died in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi- Mombasa highway in Machakos County after a salon car he was driving collided head on with an oncoming lorry.

Machakos County police commander, Patrick Lobolia, confirmed the incident and said it happened on Wednesday evening.

"One person died on the spot in the tragic accident. He was overtaking when he collided head on with the lorry, leading to the accident," Lobolia said.

The police boss said the body was moved to the Machakos Level 5 hospital mortuary, awaiting identification and an autopsy.

The car burst into flames, following the fatal accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST