KIKUYU man and his shamba boy arrested for planting bhang in a half-acre parcel of land during an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Two suspects, David Kinyanjui and his Burundian accomplice, Bien Neureux Kanyarushatsi, are braving the cold night at Kikuyu police cells after a to-be bumper harvest of Marijuana planted in a half-acre parcel of land was discovered and uprooted by a multi-agency team.

The discovery and subsequent arrest of the two followed a tip-off from a concerned member of the public, who noted that some unholy herbs were greening Kidifamaco Estate of Kikuyu, making their maize and potato plantations look like a big joke.

Police officers had to fold their sleeves for a day in the shamba, uprooting the bhang as Kinyanjui and his Burundian farmhand watched from the rear seats of a police vehicle.

After the exercise, the suspects were escorted to Kikuyu Police Station for processing ahead of their arraignment on Wednesday, March 19th.

