Blow to DAVID MOKAYA, the university student charged for fake RUTO funeral post as court gives direction on case







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - David Oaga Mokaya, the university student charged for a fake post on Ruto’s funeral, will face a full trial over charges of publishing false information and sharing an image of a funeral procession with misleading captions.

The court ruled that the case will proceed after confirming that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not issued any instructions to withdraw the charges.

Mokaya had sought a review of the charges and questioned whether President William Ruto will be called to testify.

However, during a court session on Wednesday, prosecutors stated that no such directive had been issued and requested the court to set hearing dates.

His defense, led by lawyer Danstan Omari, did not object, and the court scheduled the full hearing for May 29th, 2025.

Omari argued that Mokaya was being prosecuted for sharing an image and questioned whether citizens had the right to criticize their leaders.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) also challenged the court’s jurisdiction and sought clarification on whether the President would testify.

According to the prosecution, Mokaya allegedly posted the image on his X account, "Landlord @bozgabi," on November 13th, 2024, falsely claiming it depicted President Ruto’s body leaving a funeral home.

The court was told the image was manipulated to mislead the public.

