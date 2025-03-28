Kenyan woman proudly welcomes her co-wife as she embraces polygamous marriage - This should be a lesson to KARANGU’s wife, TRIZAH (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 28, 2025 - A Kenyan woman is trending after she took to social media to welcome her co-wife after her husband added a second wife.

She posted a photo of her co-wife and said she has embraced the polygamous marriage.

“Welcome home our wife. Mke mwenza nyumbani. My people, this is my husband’s mate, my official co-wife,’’ she wrote.

Her post has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Netizens showered praises on the woman for embracing the polygamous marriage without causing unnecessary drama.

This should be a lesson to Karangu’s wife, Trizah Njeri, who walked out of her matrimonial home after he married a second wife.

See the trending post.

