Kenyan woman proudly welcomes her co-wife as she embraces polygamous marriage - This should be a lesson to KARANGU’s wife, TRIZAH (PHOTOs)

Friday, March 28, 2025 - A Kenyan woman is trending after she took to social media to welcome her co-wife after her husband added a second wife.
She posted a photo of her co-wife and said she has embraced
the polygamous marriage.
“Welcome home our wife. Mke mwenza nyumbani. My people,
this is my husband’s mate, my official co-wife,’’ she wrote.
Her post has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.
Netizens showered praises on the woman for embracing the
polygamous marriage without causing unnecessary drama.
This should be a lesson to Karangu’s wife, Trizah Njeri, who
walked out of her matrimonial home after he married a second wife.
See the trending post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments