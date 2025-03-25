KHALIF KAIRO reveals why he snitched on his former boss CLEMENT by texting his wife at midnight about cheating and ruining his marriage (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Disgraced car dealer, Khalif Kairo, remains unapologetic for his role in ruining the marriage of his former boss, Clement Kinuthia.

Clement recently revealed that his marriage collapsed after Kairo texted his wife at midnight and informed her that he was cheating.


Kairo had secretly photographed his boss with different women and later used the images to blackmail him.

Speaking on a podcast, Kairo justified his actions, claiming Clement had betrayed him by having affairs with two women he was dating.

As revenge, he exposed him to his wife.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments