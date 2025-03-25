Alimchukua Akumuosha - Man falls in love with a village girl and transforms her (Trending PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A little-known man is trending after he fell in love with a village girl and transformed her life, leaving social media users in awe after the photos surfaced online.

When they first met, the lady was looking ashy and few men could even bother looking at her.

Her life has totally transformed after she moved to the city.

The couple is happily married and have a kid.

A Facebook user shared the photos with the caption, “I said it before, and I will say it again without any fear of contradiction, all women are beautiful. Just pick her up and fix her. Create your happiness and stop looking outside. You’re looking outside because someone else fixed them. Come back home and fix yours,’’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST