May your spirit never rest - Kenyan LADY sparks outrage for celebrating lawyer WAKILI KAIMBA’s death (PHOTO)







Friday, March 14, 2025 – A Kenyan woman, Mwende Wa Mbuko, has sparked outrage on Facebook after openly celebrating the death of lawyer Wakili Kaimba.

Mwende accused the late lawyer of being corrupt, alleging that he swindled clients to finance his lavish lifestyle.

She further claimed that some of his victims were witchdoctors, suggesting that his untimely demise was a form of revenge.

In a chilling remark, she wished that his spirit would never find peace, fueling heated reactions online.

