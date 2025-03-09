Jubilation as the Wajir MCA, who went missing last year in September after being abducted, reunites with his family (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Wajir County’s Dela Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Yussuf Ahmed Tolfiyow Hussein, who was reportedly abducted in September 2024, has been found alive and safely reunited with his family.

The MCA was escorted by unknown individuals to his family home in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Saturday, March 8th, 2025.

The circumstances surrounding his return remain shrouded in mystery, with no details yet revealed about his captors or their motives.

Ahmed was first reported missing on September 13th, 2024, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

Since his return, he has been taken to the hospital for medical checks.

However, the MCA has yet to share his story publicly.

As investigations continue, questions linger over the identity of the abductors and their motive for the abduction.

Authorities and the public alike await further details from Ahmed once he is ready to speak about his ordeal.

Watch video of his family and friends celebrating after his return.

Celebrations in Eastleigh hours after Dela Ward MCA Yussuf Hussein, who went missing in September, 2024, was reunited with his family in Nairobi. Eldas MP Adan Keynan has confirmed that Yussuf is in good health and attributed his return to God. pic.twitter.com/xDb4Gy3sEI — The Eastleigh Voice (@Eastleighvoice) March 9, 2025

