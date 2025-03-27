Isiolo Governor, ABDI GUYO, breaks silence after attempted assassination of an MCA, who has been criticizing his leadership







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Isiolo Governor, Abdi Guyo, has condemned the violent attack on Burat Ward MCA, Nicholas Lorot, by an unknown assailant.

The vocal MCA was accosted by an assailant near Northern Galaxy Hotel and shot, sustaining injuries.

Guyo asked security agencies to expedite investigations and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He further wished Nicholas a speedy recovery.

The MCA has been a strong critic of the first-time Governor, accusing him of corruption and calling for his impeachment.

According to reports, the MCA had just left a restaurant after a meeting with a senior leader from the Isiolo County Assembly when an armed assailant approached his vehicle and opened fire on him.

He lost his right thumb while attempting to deflect the gunshot with his right hand and sustained two additional gunshot wounds in the same arm.

He was taken to a hospital in Meru, where he is currently admitted.

