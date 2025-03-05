IBRAHIM RAMADHAN’s mother breaks down after viewing his body in the morgue - The teenager was shot dead by undercover cops in Majengo, sparking violent protests



Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - The mother of the 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by undercover cops on Tuesday night in Majengo was overwhelmed with emotions after viewing his body in the morgue.

The grieving woman wailed as she mourned the untimely demise of her son, Ibrahim Ramadhan, who was a student at Kamukunji High School.

Ibrahim was fatally shot by undercover cops, who were carrying out an operation in the crime-prone city slum.

The cops were reportedly hunting down a suspected drug dealer when a group of youths attacked them.

One of the cops fired shots to disperse the youths and in the process, Ramadhan was shot dead.

His death sparked protests in the slums after the residents torched police houses, vehicles, and the chief’s office.

Watch the heartbreaking video of the deceased boy's mother at the morgue.

