Life Cut Short!! PHOTO of DENNIS MUTHUI, one of the 4 people shot dead by police during violent protests in Majengo







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Violent protests erupted in Majengo slums, Nairobi, after locals flooded to the streets to protest over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ibrahim Ramadhan.

The protesters torched police vehicles, houses and chief’s camp, leading to violent confrontation that turned deadly after 4 people were shot dead.

Dennis Muthui was among the people who were shot dead by the police during the protests.

According to Haki Africa CEO, Hussein Khalid, Muthui died on the spot after he was shot in the stomach.

See his photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST