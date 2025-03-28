“Hii pesa imetoka kwa Rais” – A VIDEO of Lang’ata MP FELIX ‘JALANG’O’ ODIWUOR dishing out wads of cash sparks reactions (WATCH)



Friday, March 28, 2025 - As ordinary Kenyans battle tough economic times, politicians seem to be walking around with sacks of cash and brown envelopes, handing out money freely.

While President Ruto has faced scrutiny over his generous church donations - most recently donating Ksh 20 million to a church in Roysambu - Members of Parliament appear to be following suit.

Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, was recently caught on camera handing Ksh 600,000 to mechanics in his constituency.

In the video, Jalang’o states that the money came from President Ruto, urging the recipients to use it for building shades.

This comes amid reports that a staggering Ksh 1.3 trillion was irregularly withdrawn from the Treasury in cash.

Many Kenyans are now questioning whether pro-Government politicians have been given funds to distribute, as Ruto continues to face mounting pressure over the country’s economic crisis.

Watch the video below.

