The father of the woman who was assaulted at her ex-husband’s burial in Kisii says he is ready to return dowry to his in-laws (VIDEO)







Friday, March 28, 2025 - The father of Mellen Mogaka, the woman who was captured on a viral video being assaulted for refusing to throw soil into her late husband’s grave, has broken his silence.

Mellen’s father, Nehemiah Matundura, said he was among the mourners who attended the burial and witnessed his daughter being attacked by three men.

He was also injured when he tried to rescue his daughter from the attackers.

The elderly man condemned the violent incident and said he was ready to return dowry to his in-laws.

“I am ready to return two cows and Ksh 50,000 that my in-laws gave me during my daughter’s dowry ceremony,” he lamented.

Mellen’s attackers have since been arrested.

Her ex-husband’s family had opposed her decision to move out of her matrimonial home and insisted that she must perform the rituals.

Despite widespread condemnation, some Gusii elders have defended the attack, stating that Mellen’s refusal to partake in the burial ritual was the cause.

Baba ya mwanamke aliyechapwa kiubwa Kisii 'niko tayari kuwarudishia ng'ombe zenu mbili na elfu 50'

