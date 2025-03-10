Dream Cut Short!! PHOTOs of the trainee pilot who died in a fatal Voi crash







Monday, March 10, 2025 - The trainee pilot who lost his life over the weekend in a plane crash in Voi, Taita Taveta County, has been identified as Issa Chaka Barua, a 20-year-old student at Malindi Kenya School of Flying.

Barua was on a solo inter-county flight from Malindi when the accident occurred.

He was the son of Dr. Barua Tsuma and Safia Abdalla.





Barua, who held a Private Pilot Licence (PPL), was piloting a Cessna C152 aircraft, registration number 5Y-BYQ, operated by the Kenya School of Flying.

The plane crashed during an attempted landing, approximately 500 meters from the runway.

