Dream Cut Short!! PHOTOs of the trainee pilot who died in a fatal Voi crash

Monday, March 10, 2025 - The trainee pilot who lost his life over the weekend in a plane crash in Voi, Taita Taveta County, has been identified as Issa Chaka Barua, a 20-year-old student at Malindi Kenya School of Flying.
Barua was on a solo inter-county
flight from Malindi when the accident occurred.
He was the son of Dr. Barua Tsuma and Safia Abdalla.
Barua, who held a Private Pilot
Licence (PPL), was piloting a Cessna C152 aircraft, registration number 5Y-BYQ,
operated by the Kenya School of Flying.
The plane crashed during an attempted landing, approximately 500 meters from the runway.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments