Trending!! This passionate Kenyan traffic police officer has wowed netizens - See how he enjoys his work (VIDEO)

Monday, March 10, 2025 - A video of a Nairobi traffic officer energetically directing vehicles has wowed netizens.

While Kenyan police are often criticized for harassment and bribery, this officer, identified as Mugambi, is earning praise for his professionalism and dedication.

Many who have encountered him describe him as hardworking and honest, a rare quality that’s refreshing to see.

Some social media users are even calling on President Ruto to recognize him with a state commendation.

It’s proof that good cops still exist!

Watch the video and reactions below





