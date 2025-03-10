Mystery deepens as 3 other Kenyans who were abducted alongside Wajir MCA, AHMED HUSSEIN, are released after six-month detention







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Three other Kenyans who went missing alongside Wajir County Assembly Minority Leader, Yussuf Ahmed Hussein, were also released on Saturday night, deepening the mystery surrounding their abduction and six-month detention.

The three, who had been picked up in Isiolo on September 13th, 2024 the same day Hussein was abducted in Nairobi, were also reportedly dropped off at their homes by unidentified individuals.

Their families confirmed they arrived at night, appearing weak, with shaved heads but provided no details about where they had been held.

Hussein, who was similarly released that night, had walked into his Eastleigh residence around 11pm after being left at Pangani Shopping Centre by unknown men who handed him Ksh 5,000 and warned him not to look back.

Their simultaneous return, after months of silence on their whereabouts, has raised fresh questions about who was behind their disappearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST