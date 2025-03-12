Tragedy as popular Tiktoker, LIZ KAMENE, is knocked down by a vehicle while running after thugs who snatched her phone at Kariobangi Roundabout - Her hot body made her famous (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - The Tiktok community is mourning following the untimely demise of popular Tiktoker and dancer, Liz Kamene, who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at the Kariobangi Roundabout.

The gorgeous lady was reportedly running after thugs who had snatched her phone when the tragic incident happened.

The motorist who hit Kamene reportedly drove away from the accident scene.

Netizens were angry at the first responders who failed to cover her body, leaving her exposed.

To make matters worse, some of them took photos of her remains.

The images have since been doing the rounds on social media, leaving many people in tears and sympathizing with her loved ones, especially her parents and siblings.





Liz often shared dance videos on her Titkok account, showcasing her curvaceous body.

Her most popular dance video had over 600,000 views on Tiktok.

Below are photos of the deceased Tiktoker, who died a painful death.

