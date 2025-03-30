This PHOTO of CS MURKOMEN hugging BEATRICE ELACHI while consoling her over her son’s death has excited netizens - LOOK!

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A heartfelt moment between Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Dagoretti MP, Beatrice Elachi, has left netizens talking.
The photo, captured during Murkomen’s visit to console
Elachi after the tragic loss of her son Elvis, shows the two locked in a tight
embrace.
The hug has sparked admiration online, with some praising
Murkomen’s comforting gesture, joking that he scored a 10/10 in “how to
hug a lady.”
See the photo below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments