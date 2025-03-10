AKUMU parades the church guy who has been ‘chewing’ his beautiful wife, GABRIELLA, as depression takes a toll on him (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - A depressed Kenyan man identified as Kennedy Akumu has exposed a church guy who has been reportedly having an affair with his wife.

He claims that the man is well known to him.

He even visited his matrimonial home and cooked for him, not knowing that he was planning to wreck his marriage.

Akumu lamented that his wife leaves him in the house with their kid to meet the church guy for escapades during overnight keshas.

The troubled Luo man said it will take years for him to heal after getting wind of his wife’s cheating behaviours.

See his posts on Facebook.

His cheating wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST