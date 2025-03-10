PHOTOs of AKUMU and his wife during better times last year - He discovered recently that she was cheating on him with a church guy







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Kennedy Akumu, the trending man who attempted to take his own life over his wife’s infidelity, used to post photos of their PDAs on social media before things went south.

Last year in October, they went for a vacation during his birthday and posted photos on Facebook looking like a match made in heaven.

Months later, Akumu is crying online after he discovered that his wife was cheating on him with a church guy.

He paraded the man behind his marital woes on social media and revealed that he was well known to him.

He has even visited his matrimonial home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST