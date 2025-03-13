A senior police officer jailed for two years after receiving a bribe of Ksh 10,000 to release two suspects from custody







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced Inspector of Police Susan Wambui Muiruri to two years in prison or a fine of Ksh. 550,000 after she was found guilty of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Ksh. 10,000 to unlawfully facilitate the release of two suspects from police custody.

In her ruling, Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa convicted the officer on two counts of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6 (1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016, and imposed the sentence accordingly.

The court heard that on April 25th, 2021, at Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi, Inspector Muiruri, while serving as an officer of the National Police Service, requested and received Ksh. 10,000 from Donald Odhiambo Okumu in exchange for securing the unlawful release of Juma Olunga Wakhayanga and Pamela Kajuju from police custody.

The prosecution, led by Kennedy Panyako, presented nine witnesses to prove the case, which led to the accused's conviction.

