Hatutaki Pesa, Tunataka Kazi - Kibera youths camp at the MP’s office to demand jobs after he was reportedly given Ksh 4 million to mobilize locals ahead of RUTO’s visit (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - There was drama after a group of youths camped at the office of Kibra Member of Parliament Peter Orero, demanding jobs.

The youths stormed the MP’s office after word got out that he had been given Ksh 4 million to mobilize the locals ahead of President William Ruto’s visit on Friday.

The youths said they want to be empowered with jobs instead of cash handouts.

“Hatutaki pesa, tunataka kazi,” they were heard saying.

Watch the video.

Hatutaki Pesa, Tunataka Kazi- Kibera youths camp at the MP’s office to demand jobs after he was reportedly given Ksh 4 million to mobilize locals ahead of RUTO’s visit pic.twitter.com/jgngiuDQKP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 13, 2025