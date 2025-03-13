Hatutaki Pesa, Tunataka Kazi - Kibera youths camp at the MP’s office to demand jobs after he was reportedly given Ksh 4 million to mobilize locals ahead of RUTO’s visit (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 13, 2025 - There was drama after a group of youths camped at the office of Kibra Member of Parliament Peter Orero, demanding jobs.

The youths stormed the MP’s office after word got out that he had been given Ksh 4 million to mobilize the locals ahead of President William Ruto’s visit on Friday.

The youths said they want to be empowered with jobs instead of cash handouts.

“Hatutaki pesa, tunataka kazi,” they were heard saying.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments