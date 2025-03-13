UDA MP, OWEN BAYA, sparks uproar with ‘demeaning’ remarks on Moi and Egerton Universities – ‘Some of us went to very good Universities’







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - During yesterday’s parliamentary session, Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, ignited controversy with comments that appeared to demean Moi University and Egerton University alumni.

Baya, a graduate of Kenyatta University, suggested that graduates from these institutions were ashamed of their alma maters due to their deteriorating conditions.

"Those who went to Moi and Egerton are now ashamed of their universities because they look like run-down shacks," he remarked.

His statement sparked immediate backlash, with several MPs criticizing him for undermining Kenya’s public universities instead of advocating for their improvement.

Eldas MP, Adan Keynan, was among the first to demand an apology, arguing that lawmakers should uplift, rather than disparage, national institutions.

"Our role as representatives is to restore pride in these universities, not to demean them," Keynan asserted.

He emphasized that Moi and Egerton had produced some of the country’s most influential leaders, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Defence CS, Aden Duale.

“I am a proud alumnus of Moi University, as is Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Defence CS Aden Duale.”

“The fact that mismanagement has affected these institutions does not erase the critical role they have played in shaping Kenya’s leadership,” he said.

Keynan also pointed out that the crisis extended beyond these two universities, noting that even the University of Nairobi faced financial and administrative struggles.

He urged the Government to prioritize funding and reforms rather than dismissing struggling institutions.

In response, Baya acknowledged these concerns and assured the House that the Government was working to revitalize public universities.

“I have good news for the alumni. The Government is allocating funds to rescue these universities so they can regain their former stature, like the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University," he assured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST