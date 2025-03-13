UDA MP, OWEN BAYA, sparks uproar with ‘demeaning’ remarks on Moi and Egerton Universities – ‘Some of us went to very good Universities’

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - During yesterday’s parliamentary session, Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, ignited controversy with comments that appeared to demean Moi University and Egerton University alumni.
Baya, a graduate of Kenyatta University, suggested that
graduates from these institutions were ashamed of their alma maters due to
their deteriorating conditions.
"Those who went to Moi and Egerton are now ashamed of
their universities because they look like run-down shacks," he remarked.
His statement sparked immediate backlash, with several MPs
criticizing him for undermining Kenya’s public universities instead of
advocating for their improvement.
Eldas MP, Adan Keynan, was among the first to demand an
apology, arguing that lawmakers should uplift, rather than disparage, national
institutions.
"Our role as representatives is to restore pride in
these universities, not to demean them," Keynan asserted.
He emphasized that Moi and Egerton had produced some of the
country’s most influential leaders, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
and Defence CS, Aden Duale.
“I am a
proud alumnus of Moi University, as is Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Defence
CS Aden Duale.”
“The
fact that mismanagement has affected these institutions does not erase the
critical role they have played in shaping Kenya’s leadership,” he said.
Keynan also pointed out that the crisis extended beyond
these two universities, noting that even the University of Nairobi faced
financial and administrative struggles.
He urged the Government to prioritize funding and reforms
rather than dismissing struggling institutions.
In response, Baya acknowledged these concerns and assured
the House that the Government was working to revitalize public universities.
“I have
good news for the alumni. The Government is allocating funds to rescue these
universities so they can regain their former stature, like the University of
Nairobi and Kenyatta University," he assured.
