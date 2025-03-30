Mad scramble as locals steal beer from a truck that overturned in Kinungi (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Locals in Kinungi almost caused a stampede after they rushed to an accident scene and stole beer from a truck that had overturned.

In a video taken by a motorist, the locals are seen carrying crates of beer looted from the lorry.

Some of the locals arrived at the scene with motorbikes and carted away several crates of beer.

Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the truck after his brakes failed, leading to the accident.

Luckily, he escaped unhurt together with the turn boy.

Police officers were later deployed to the scene to disperse the looters.

Watch the videos.

