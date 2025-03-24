A disgruntled customer laments after Wakalucy Fish Palace, a popular eatery along the Northern Bypass, sold rotten fish to her and shares VIDEOs - This is wrong







Monday, March 24, 2025 - A local fish eatery is on the spot after a recent incident that has raised questions about food safety standards at the popular establishment.

One dissatisfied customer reached out to share an experience online involving what he claimed was spoiled fish served during his visit at Wakalucy Fish Place located next to Ashaki Home along Northern Bypass.

According to the customer, after consuming the fish, he began feeling unwell and attempted to induce vomiting as a precaution against food poisoning.

He also stated that he had recorded videos of two staff members allegedly handling the fish inappropriately before it was served.

Upon reporting the incident to the management, the customer described a dismissive response, with staff suggesting the fish had been discarded after the complaint.

“I’m warning people to avoid eating at Wakalucy Fish Palace at Tucasa, next to Ashaki Home. They are selling rotten fish. I did report it to their boss, a dark lady. When I told her about the spoiled fish, all she said was that it was okay since they had thrown it away after I tried to make myself throw up to avoid food poisoning. What she didn’t know was that I had recorded videos of the waiter and another staff member sniffing the fish before it was served."

A disgruntled customer laments after Wakalucy Fish Palace, a popular eatery along the Northern Bypass, sold rotten fish to him and shares VIDEOs - This is wrong pic.twitter.com/IWioncEC7Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2025

