Who is doing this to newly appointed ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO? – This will make your day (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Looks like Kenyans have given President Ruto a breather and found a new target - ICT CS William Kabogo.
Ever since the ex-Kiambu Governor took office and hinted at
shutting down social media over "misuse," witty and savvy netizens
have been on his case.
But the latest gem? A video of Kabogo dancing like a
die-hard reggae fan is pure comedy gold!
Kenyans are having a field day, but let’s hope the good CS
takes it in stride.
Otherwise, if he makes good on his threat, we might have to
send our memes via smoke signals!
This is hilarious.
Aki nyinyi! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DpHOQjI21u— Mwarimū Mūtemi wa Kīama (@MutemiWaKiama) February 3, 2025
