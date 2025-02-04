Mumias East Member of Parliament, PETER SALAYSA, shares his payslip for January 2025 - His net pay will shock you (LOOK)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya's move to publicly share his payslip has ignited a debate online with many people shocked at the massive deductions which, as evidenced in the slip, leave him taking home a meagre Ksh 18, 746.

After the slip went viral, many Kenyans online reacted differently, with the vast majority saying that some of Salasya's expenses were his own making and that he did not deserve sympathy from Kenyans for deductions he was solely responsible for.

Others wondered how he manages to party every weekend in high-end entertainment joints with a net pay of Ksh 18,746.

See the photo below.

