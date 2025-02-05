A married man who works for the Kenya Ports Authority embarrassed by a ‘Lady of the Night’ after he failed to pay her after ‘Fun’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 5, 2025 - A married man, who reportedly works at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), was left with an egg on his face after he was publicly humiliated by a ‘lady of the night’.

He picked up the lady from a dingy street and refused to pay her after satisfying his ''manly needs'', leading to an altercation.

In the video, the lady is seen confronting the man and demanding her dues, threatening to expose him to his wife and relatives.

“Give me my money. I will expose you to your wife and relatives,” she was heard lamenting.

She physically assaulted the poor man and left him shirtless as the drama escalated.

The video of the embarrassing incident has been shared widely on social media, subjecting the man to endless trolls.

A married man who works for the Kenya Ports Authority embarrassed by a ‘Lady of the Night’ after he failed to pay her after ‘Fun’ pic.twitter.com/VBv23XUe1a — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST