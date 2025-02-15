NYASH GALORE! This cute VIDEO of a guy pampering his well-endowed girlfriend on Valentine’s Day has left tongues wagging - See video and reactions







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Some men really understood the Valentine’s Day assignment, pulling out all the stops to spoil their lovers - and one particular guy just set the bar sky-high!

A heart-melting video making rounds online captures the moment he blindfolded his lady, leading her to a breathtaking setup featuring a massive banner draped in red roses, boldly asking, "Will you be my Valentine?"

The moment she removes the blindfold, her reaction is pure gold - jumping with joy before clinking champagne glasses in a scene straight out of a romance movie!

However, it is the lady’s assets that’s have left netizens talking.

Watch the video and reaction below.

He was asked to choose between Nyash and Personality., bro went for Nyashonality, eiih buaana 😂🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/TxFOMpj3Ly — 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞 ✪™ (@Krepublics2_) February 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST