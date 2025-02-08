WETANGULA breaks his silence after the High Court declared his dual role as Speaker and Ford Kenya Party Leader unconstitutional







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, has dismissed the High Court’s ruling that declared his dual role as Speaker and Ford Kenya Party Leader unconstitutional.

Wetang’ula termed the decision as mere "ordinary comments" in law, insisting they are non-binding and have no practical effect.

The ruling, delivered on Friday, also determined that the Kenya Kwanza coalition, led by President William Ruto, is not the majority in Parliament.

The judgment raises critical questions about the legitimacy of decisions made under Kenya Kwanza’s assumed majority status.

Responding through his legal advisor, Benson Milimo, Wetang’ula clarified that the court did not compel him to relinquish either position.

“I want to assure the nation and the Ford Kenya fraternity that there is no cause for alarm. The court’s remarks are ‘obiter dictum’—non-binding comments without legal consequences,” Milimo said in a statement.

He reiterated that Wetang’ula remains Speaker and Ford Kenya leader, affirming plans to appeal the ruling.

However, Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi and Jairus Ngaah ruled unequivocally that Wetang’ula’s dual role is unconstitutional, stating that he should have stepped down as Party Leader upon assuming the Speakership.

Meanwhile, calls for Wetangula to step down from his role have intensified, with lawyer Nelson Havi stating that Wetangula ceased to be the Speaker of the National Assembly yesterday.





