Man abducted by unknown individuals outside Royal Acacia Hotel in Meru and bundled into a Prado - He is a Chairman of a local Sacco (PHOTO)

Friday, January 7, 2025 - A man was reportedly abducted outside Royal Acacia Hotel in Meru County on Thursday evening by unknown individuals who forced him into a waiting vehicle.
This is according to a police report filed at Kathare Police
Station under OB number 06/06/02/2025.
The victim, said to be Saddam Buke, was allegedly bundled
into a silver Toyota Prado registration number KCV 498P near the hotel’s
parking area at around 8:18 PM.
Witnesses claim the vehicle then sped off in the direction
of Subuiga along the Isiolo-Meru Road.
Buke, who is believed to be the treasurer of Meiso Sacco and
a resident of Isiolo County, was taken under unclear circumstances.
The motive for the abduction remains unclear.
Police have launched investigations into the incident.
