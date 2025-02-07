Man abducted by unknown individuals outside Royal Acacia Hotel in Meru and bundled into a Prado - He is a Chairman of a local Sacco (PHOTO)







Friday, January 7, 2025 - A man was reportedly abducted outside Royal Acacia Hotel in Meru County on Thursday evening by unknown individuals who forced him into a waiting vehicle.

This is according to a police report filed at Kathare Police Station under OB number 06/06/02/2025.

The victim, said to be Saddam Buke, was allegedly bundled into a silver Toyota Prado registration number KCV 498P near the hotel’s parking area at around 8:18 PM.

Witnesses claim the vehicle then sped off in the direction of Subuiga along the Isiolo-Meru Road.

Buke, who is believed to be the treasurer of Meiso Sacco and a resident of Isiolo County, was taken under unclear circumstances.

The motive for the abduction remains unclear.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST