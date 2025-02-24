VIDEO captures the moment Nairobi City Council staff dumped garbage outside Stima Plaza after KPLC disconnected electricity to their offices







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Drama unfolded on Monday, February 24th after Nairobi City Council staff dumped garbage at the entrance of Kenya Power and Lighting Company's head office in Stima Plaza, leaving the workers stranded.

The county staff arrived at the premises on Monday morning with garbage trucks and blocked all entry and exit points.

They then dumped the heaps of garbage, cut off the water supply, and sealed sewer lines before they clamped and towed away KPLC vehicles that were parked outside Stima Plaza.

The two parties are disagreeing over a Ksh 3 billion power bill that the county owes KPLC.

Watch the video.

County Council refuses to pay a power bill that runs into billions. Kenya Power cuts their power, and they, in turn, dump a truckload of garbage at Stima Plaza entrance.



Huu utoto hata CBC hawana. pic.twitter.com/G6LULRoLFz — Polycarp Hinga 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) February 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST