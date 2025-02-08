Trending! Kenyan female Radio presenter causes commotion with her dance moves in studio (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - A jaw-dropping video of a Kenyan female radio presenter unleashing her dance moves in the studio has left netizens talking.
Rocking a figure-hugging yellow bodysuit that
accentuated her hourglass shape, the petite lady effortlessly grooved to Eddy
Kenzo’s banger, Sitya Loss - leaving her male co-host completely
speechless.
Just when fans thought it couldn't get any hotter, her female
colleague jumped in, and the duo delivered such synchronized, jaw-dropping
moves you'd swear they had been rehearsing for days.
While some netizens cheered her on for spicing up the
workplace, others weren’t so amused - calling her unprofessional and
accusing her of turning the studio into a dance floor.
Watch the video below.
Radio Stations in Kenya, ladies and Gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/RFOsxxRPMv— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 8, 2025
