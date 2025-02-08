ALIGONGEWA? This photo of KALONZO MUSYOKA consoling a son of his long term friend, the late DANIEL KIMANZI has left tongues wagging – LOOK!







Saturday, February 8, 2025 – Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, joined family and friends in Kwa Vonza, Kitui, on Sunday to bid farewell to his long-time friend, Daniel Kimanzi Muanga.

However, it is a photo of Kalonzo consoling the late friend’s son that has left Kenyans talking.

Kenyans have gone wild with speculations over the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Could there be more to than meets the eye or are netizens just being dramatic?

See the photo and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST