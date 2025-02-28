SHOCKING! Grade 3 pupil arrested for stabbing to death a grade 4 neighbor in Nakuru (PHOTO)

Friday, February 28,
2025 - A Grade 3 pupil from Kipkoibet Comprehensive School has been
arrested for stabbing his neighbor, Emmanuel Kipchumba, to death in a shocking
incident that has left the community in disbelief.
The tragic attack occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 25th, 2025,
in Tabaita
village, Nakuru County.
Kipchumba, a Grade 4 pupil at Kapkores Comprehensive School,
was reportedly ambushed and stabbed from behind with a sharp object.
Authorities arrested the young suspect, whose identity
remains undisclosed due to his minor status, and he is currently being held at Keringet
Police Station awaiting arraignment.
The motive behind the attack remains unknown.
The incident has sparked widespread concern over the rising
cases of violence among children, with calls for urgent intervention to address
underlying issues such as conflict resolution, mental health, and parental
guidance.
Local leaders and education officials have urged a thorough investigation to uncover any possible underlying factors that may have led to the disturbing act.
