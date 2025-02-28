SHOCKING! Grade 3 pupil arrested for stabbing to death a grade 4 neighbor in Nakuru (PHOTO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - A Grade 3 pupil from Kipkoibet Comprehensive School has been arrested for stabbing his neighbor, Emmanuel Kipchumba, to death in a shocking incident that has left the community in disbelief.

The tragic attack occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 25th, 2025, in Tabaita village, Nakuru County.

Kipchumba, a Grade 4 pupil at Kapkores Comprehensive School, was reportedly ambushed and stabbed from behind with a sharp object.

Authorities arrested the young suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed due to his minor status, and he is currently being held at Keringet Police Station awaiting arraignment.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the rising cases of violence among children, with calls for urgent intervention to address underlying issues such as conflict resolution, mental health, and parental guidance.

Local leaders and education officials have urged a thorough investigation to uncover any possible underlying factors that may have led to the disturbing act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST