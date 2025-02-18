This PHOTO of MONICA JUMA ‘celebrating’ MAHMOUD YOUSSOUF’s AUC election victory has sparked reactions - Did she sabotage RAILA? (LOOK)

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - The fallout from Raila Odinga’s shocking defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson election has taken a dramatic twist, with whispers of sabotage now rocking political circles.
A section of netizens and ODM politicians have singled out
Monica Juma, President William Ruto’s National Security Advisor, accusing her
of working against the former Prime Minister.
Raila suffered a humiliating loss on February 15th
in Addis Ababa, where Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf clinched the seat after
securing the required two-thirds majority.
But what has left tongues wagging is a viral image of Monica
Juma, beaming with joy moments after Mahmoud’s victory was announced.
ODM insiders are now branding her a State House mole,
alleging that she actively frustrated Raila’s bid.
Adding fuel to the fire, some ODM loyalists have unearthed
old social media posts by Prof. Peter Kagwanja - Juma’s husband - where he
vehemently opposed Raila’s AUC candidacy.
Could this be a coincidence, or is there more than meets the
eye?
See the photo and reactions below.
