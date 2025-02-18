This PHOTO of MONICA JUMA ‘celebrating’ MAHMOUD YOUSSOUF’s AUC election victory has sparked reactions - Did she sabotage RAILA? (LOOK)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - The fallout from Raila Odinga’s shocking defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson election has taken a dramatic twist, with whispers of sabotage now rocking political circles.

A section of netizens and ODM politicians have singled out Monica Juma, President William Ruto’s National Security Advisor, accusing her of working against the former Prime Minister.

Raila suffered a humiliating loss on February 15th in Addis Ababa, where Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf clinched the seat after securing the required two-thirds majority.

But what has left tongues wagging is a viral image of Monica Juma, beaming with joy moments after Mahmoud’s victory was announced.

ODM insiders are now branding her a State House mole, alleging that she actively frustrated Raila’s bid.

Adding fuel to the fire, some ODM loyalists have unearthed old social media posts by Prof. Peter Kagwanja - Juma’s husband - where he vehemently opposed Raila’s AUC candidacy.

Could this be a coincidence, or is there more than meets the eye?

See the photo and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST