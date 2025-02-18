See the faces of notorious robbers arrested after raiding an elderly Korean couple’s home and tortured them before making away with over Ksh 260,000 (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Detectives in Namanga are holding four robbery suspects who on February 10th, 2025 invaded the home of an elderly Korean couple at Elmarba within Oloililai, Kajiado County, subjecting them to hours of anguish before making away with valuables.

The incident which was reported to the police by the Assistant Chief of Elmarba indicated how a gang of about six men broke into Elmarba Full Gospel missionary church grounds which hosted the couples' residence, before cutting the grills of a window and accessing the house.

In the 3am ordeal, the gang went ahead to subdue the victims aged 64 and 60 by tying them with manila ropes, thereafter turning the house upside down taking four Samsung phones, two laptops, golden necklace, bracelet and wrist watch, a solar charger among others.

The daring robbers also forced the couple to reveal their mobile money pins where they transferred over Sh 260,000, thereafter dismantling the CCTV cameras and disappearing with the hard drive.

Good Samaritans answered faint distress calls moments later, to find a shaken and bruised couple that has served the church as missionaries for quite some period.

Taking over the investigation, detectives from Oloililai backed up by their CRIB counterparts initiated a forensic analysis of the crime scene, obtaining crucial leads that pointed at the four suspects.

The hawkshaws conducted two operations in Mlolongo and Mukuru Kwa Ruben over the past weekend, rounding up Daniel Momanyi Ombati and Mutua Mang'eli Masesi (ex convicts from Kitengela Prison), and Nicodemus Kioko Mwangangi and Silas Obwogi.

From them, two TV sets, two projectors, three mobile phones, two crow bars, a hacksaw, steel cutter among other crude weapons were recovered.

Part of the recovery was positively identified by the victims, who also positively identified the four suspects as members of the gang that invaded their home.

The four were today arraigned before court and custodial orders sought as detectives hunt for the rest of the gang members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST