Controversial conman ‘Forex trader’ SAMMY BOY flaunts his brand new Ksh 24 million Mercedes Benz GLE 53 as netizens link him to wash wash! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Kenyan wash wash king ‘Forex trader’ Sammy Boy is back at it, flexing his deep pockets with a brand-new Mercedes Benz GLE 53 worth a jaw-dropping Ksh 24 million!

In a flashy video circulating online, the controversial conman is seen receiving his latest toy in Nairobi after it was delivered from Mombasa.

Sammy, who already owns a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe, is among Kenya’s young conmen who call themselves ‘forex traders’ living the soft life.

But despite his claims of making millions from Forex trading, netizens can’t stop whispering about his alleged ties to Wash Wash!

See the video and reaction below.

Forex trader Sammy Boy Kenya showing off his new Ksh 24 million Mercedes Benz GLE 53 pic.twitter.com/006NqJdPue — NAIROBI GOSSIP CLUB (@NairobiGossips) February 25, 2025

