The beautiful KMTC lady whose PHOTOs broke the internet is pregnant for her rich MUBABA - Money is everything (LOOK)

Monday, February 3, 2025 - A while back, photos of a nursing student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) went viral on social media, with most people admiring her beauty.
The light-skinned lady became an internet sensation thanks
to her irresistible beauty.
After graduating, she got married to a rich mubaba while her colleagues are still tarmacking looking for jobs.
The former KMTC lady is heavily pregnant for the ‘mubaba’,
who is said to be a rich businessman.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments