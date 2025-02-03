Activist BOB NJAGI claims he was trailed by a black Subaru during a morning run as victims of abductions accused state agents of continued surveillance and intimidation

Monday, January 3, 2025 - Abduction victims, represented by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), have issued demands to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after their release, seeking investigations into their cases.
The victims, including Bob Njagi, Aslam Longton and Jamil
Longton have reported continued surveillance and harassment since their
release.
The victims detailed alarming incidents of being followed by
unknown vehicles, particularly a black Subaru Outback.
Bob Njagi, for instance, was trailed while out for a morning
run in Kitengela on January 5, 2025.
Despite alerting a nearby security guard, the car continued
to follow him throughout the town.
The same vehicle was also spotted near the residences of the
Longton brothers, parked for long stretches, particularly at night.
The victims and their supporters are demanding for an
independent investigation into their cases and the immediate cessation of
enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.
They are calling for the ICC to intervene, as they believe
the Kenyan Government is engaged in a systematic campaign to silence
pro-democracy activists.
They accuse the Government of intimidating them into silence
and have called for accountability from Inspector General of Police Douglas
Kanja and the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin.
