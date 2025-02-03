Activist BOB NJAGI claims he was trailed by a black Subaru during a morning run as victims of abductions accused state agents of continued surveillance and intimidation







Monday, January 3, 2025 - Abduction victims, represented by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), have issued demands to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after their release, seeking investigations into their cases.

The victims, including Bob Njagi, Aslam Longton and Jamil Longton have reported continued surveillance and harassment since their release.

The victims detailed alarming incidents of being followed by unknown vehicles, particularly a black Subaru Outback.

Bob Njagi, for instance, was trailed while out for a morning run in Kitengela on January 5, 2025.

Despite alerting a nearby security guard, the car continued to follow him throughout the town.

The same vehicle was also spotted near the residences of the Longton brothers, parked for long stretches, particularly at night.

The victims and their supporters are demanding for an independent investigation into their cases and the immediate cessation of enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

They are calling for the ICC to intervene, as they believe the Kenyan Government is engaged in a systematic campaign to silence pro-democracy activists.

They accuse the Government of intimidating them into silence and have called for accountability from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin.

